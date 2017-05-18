Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– Vietnam will continue encouraging Russian oil and gas enterprises to expand investment in the country, said Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung.The country has been supporting the partnership between Vietnamese and Russian oil and gas companies to enable them to seek cooperation opportunities in Vietnam, Russia and a third country, Dung stated at his reception for Russian Deputy Minister of Energy Sentyurin Yuri in Hanoi on May 18.Both host and guest agreed that collaboration in energy, especially oil and gas, has been received special attention of the governments as it is one of the main and effective cooperative sectors in bilateral relations, which has generated huge revenue for their countries.Dung asked Russia to continue creating favourable conditions for Rusvietpetro and Gazpromviet joint ventures to effectively implement oil and gas production projects in Russia.They also exchanged views on several shortcomings during the implementation process of the projects and discussed measures to further boost bilateral cooperation in this field.-VNA