Vietnam targets sustainable aquaculture

Illustrative image (Photo: 24h.com.vn)

- According to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), aquaculture can make up tens of billions of USD a year for Vietnam’s GDP if its potential is fully tapped.It cannot be denied that the country’s aquaculture have constantly witnessed healthy development in both farming area and output. Specifically, the total area for aquaculture to date is 40,000 hectares, 1,200 ha more than that of 2010, with an output of 308,000 tonnes, nearly double the figure of 2010.However, the Directorate of Fisheries under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said total area suitable for aquaculture in Vietnam covers 244,000 hectares in coastal regions and islands, far larger than the aforementioned number of current aqua farming areas.The development of Vietnam’s aquaculture is seemingly unplanned and spontaneous with low-quality breeds which fall short of consumers’ demands, it added.Other factors, such as farmers’ outdated farming methods and technologically backward cage aquaculture also hinder the development of aquaculture.In order to tackle the issues, the association should exert great efforts to proactively assist localities in detailed planning for fishes, crustaceans and molluscs, as well as increase surveillance over their implementation of aquaculture planning.Besides, disease prevention and control, and farmers’ compliance of farming procedures and substance uses require meticulous attention.The association is also urged to work towards synchronous policies in technology, incentive credit and taxes, and trade promotion for a sustainable development of the country’s aquaculture.Noticeably, the Vietnam Sea-culture Association (VSA) has recently been established, opening up an effective communication channel among enterprises, scientists, farmers and government authorities in implementing target programs on sea culture value chain formation.The VSA’s establishment is expected to exploit untapped aquaculture potentials of the country’s sea and islands for greater economic value.-VNA