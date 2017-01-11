Vietnam, Thailand expand defence cooperation

At the reception (Source: qdnd.vn)

– Deputy Minister of National Defence Phan Van Giang received a delegation of the Command of Thai Royal Air force led by Commander-in-Chief Jolm Rungswang in Hanoi on January 10.During the meeting, Lieutenant General Giang hailed the outcomes of the working session between the delegation and the Air and Air Defence Force officers.The visit will help enhance mutual understanding between the two nations’ armies, contributing to peace, stability and development in the region and the world, Giang said.He suggested the two sides promote delegation exchanges at all levels, particularly among young officers and rescue forces.Echoing the host’s opinion, General Jolm Rungswang expressed his hope that the two ministries of national defence will strengthen exchanges and personnel training, contributing to developing the relationship between the two nations’ armies and the strategic partnership.-VNA