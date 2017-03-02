Vietnam to host Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Cup 2017

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

- The Asian Volleyball Confederation has chosen Vietnam to host the Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Cup this year.The tournament will be held in Nam Dinh and Ninh Binh provinces from June 28 to July 6.There are 14 teams taking part in the event.Following a recent draw, Vietnam’s defending champions The Cong are in Pool A with teams from Sri Lanka and Iraq.Pool B includes Iran, Chinese Taipei and the United Arab Emirates. Pool C includes Qatar, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong and Australia. Pool D includes Japan, China, Maldives and Thailand.Vietnam will also take part in four other competitions this year.Vietinbank club will join the Asian Women’s Club Championship in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazakhstan, between May 25 and 31. They will play representatives from Japan, China and the Philippines.Vietnam will battle Japan and Uzbekistan in Pool B at the second Asian Women’s U23 Championship in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand between May 13 and 21.The national team will face Japan, the Republic of Korea and Sri Lanka in Pool C at the 19th Asian Senior Men’s Championship in Surabaya, Indonesia from July 24 to August 1.Meanwhile the women will compete in Pool C versus the Republic of Korea, Sri Lanka and New Zealand at the 19th Asian Senior Women’s Championship in Manila, the Philippines between August 9 and 17.-VNA