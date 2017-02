Vietnamese football players (Photo: VNA)



– Vietnam’s national football team will meet Chinese Taipei in a friendly match on March 24, according to the Vietnam Football Federation.The match will be played at the newly-built Hoa Xuan Stadium of SHB Da Nang.The match will provide an opportunity for several young talents after some key players, such as Le Cong Vinh and Pham Thanh Luong, left the team.The match is a warm-up for the Vietnamese team to prepare for the qualifying round of Asian Cup 2019, in which Vietnam is in Group C alongside Jordan, Afghanistan and Cambodia.-VNA