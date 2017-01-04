Vietnam to participate in Asian Winter Games

Ezomon, mascot of the Sapporo Asian Winter Games, (right) poses with Snow Miku, the Ambassador of the Games (Photo: crunchyroll.com)

- Vietnam will take part in the Asian Winter Games in Sapporo and Obihiro, Japan, in February.It will be the first time that Vietnamese athletes will compete in the games, which is one of two biggest sporting events in the continent.It is scheduled that Vietnam will compete in skiing and the sport leaders have opened the doors to the overseas Vietnamese to join the national team for the Sapporo event.The eighth Games will have 11 sports with 64 events to be organised between February 19 and February 22.The first Games held in 1986, also in Sapporo, was small in scale and attended only by representatives from East Asian regions where winter sports were already relatively well-known.Today, the Games have developed into a large-scale sporting meet attended by athletes from countries and regions across Asia, and have produced significant results toward achieving the Olympic Council of Asia’s goal of developing winter sports in Asia.-VNA