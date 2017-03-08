Vietnam to participate in handball championship

Illustrative image (File photo)

- Vietnam will play host the Republic of Korea in Group A’s first match at the Asian Handball Championship which will be organised in Suwon city from March 13 to 22.Other teams of the group are China and Iran.Group B has Japan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Hong Kong (China).The championship is the official competition for senior national handball teams of Asia and takes place every two years.In addition to crowning the Asian champions, the tournament also serves as a qualifying tournament for the World Championship.In the latest edition in 2015 in Indonesia, the Republic of Korea took the title after beating Japan 36-22 in the final game.This is the second time that Vietnam will compete in the continental event. On its debut in 2008 in Thailand, it finished sixth among 10 participants.-VNA