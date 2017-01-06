Vietnam to suspend tamarind imports from Indonesia

Illustrative image (Source: stylecraze.com)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam is to suspend the import of tamarind (tamarindus indica) from Indonesia as the product is contaminated with insects subject to Vietnam’s plant quarantine.



The decision was made by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on January 6. The suspension will take effect after 60 days from the signing of the decision.



The Ministry assigned the Plant Protection Department to closely supervise the import of the product during the pending enforcement of the decision.



It will also notify Indonesia’s authorised agencies about the issue for thorough remedies.-VNA