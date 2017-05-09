Vietnam U20 team eager for friendly match with Argentina

A photo of the press conference (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam U20 football team is eagerly looking forward to its friendly match with their Argentinean counterparts, who have won the world U20 title six times, team captain Nguyen Quang Hai said on May 9.

Hai said the squad has trained hard with the hope to deliver the best performance and a fair game for local football fans on May 10.

The match will be a valuable rehearsal of Vietnam to sharpen players’ skills, said U20 coach Hoang Anh Tuan at a press conference on May 9.

He said it is also an opportunity to identify the team’s strengths as well as outstanding weaknesses in order to make necessary adjustments before entering the final round of the FIFA U20 World Cup.

Before the match, Vietnam’s U20 football team participated in a training course in Germany and played several friendly matches.

Meanwhile, Argentina coach Claudio Ubeda announced that all 21 players selected to play in the World Cup will turn out for the friendly match with Vietnam.

The match will take place at 7pm (local time) at the Thong Nhat stadium of Ho Chi Minh City on May 10.

At the FIFA U20 World Cup scheduled to take place in the Republic of Korea from May 20 to June 11, Vietnam is in Group E with France, Honduras and New Zealand, while Argentina belongs to Group A.-VNA