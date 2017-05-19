Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

– The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), in coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, is working with Australia’s relevant agencies towards the early lift of Australia’s ban on the import of shrimp and uncooked shelled shrimp.On January 7, the Australian Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources announced the suspension of prawn and uncooked shelled shrimp imports from Asian nations in fear of white spot disease outbreaks in Australia. The ban took effect on January 9 and will last for six months.The MoIT has raised the issue at all bilateral meetings with the Australian side after the issue of the ban, expressing Vietnam’s concerns and asking Australia to consider removing the ban or replacing it with other measures with less negative impacts.Minister of Trade Tran Tuan Anh sent a public letter to the Minister of Trade, Tourism and Investment and the Minister of Agriculture and Water Resources in February of Australia on the matter in February.According to the MoIT, the Minister of Agriculture and Water Resources and the Minister of Trade, Tourism and Investment of Australia sent their replies on March 8 and April 30, respectively, explaining that the ban was based on regulations of biosecurity.They added that the Department of Agriculture and Water Resources is working on the matter, including reviewing import conditions for products targeted by the ban, in order to make necessary decisions for the resumption of safe trading activities of shrimp products soon.The Australian ministers affirmed that Australia attaches importance to bilateral trade with Vietnam, including trading in agricultural products. They said Australia is willing to cooperate with Vietnam to review risk assessment measures.-VNA