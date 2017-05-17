At the meeting (Photo: VNA)



– Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh, Deputy Minister of National Defence, hosted a reception for Senior Vice President of the US-ASEAN Business Council Michael Michalak in Hanoi on May 17.The two sides spoke highly of the comprehensive partnership between Vietnam and the US, including the effective defense cooperation.They expressed their hope to push ahead with efforts to implement the Memorandum of Understanding on the bilateral defense cooperation, which was signed in 2011, and jointly address post-war consequences in Vietnam.Both nations also agreed to build on the outcomes of the negotiations on the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) agreement to step up the bilateral trade in the coming time.-VNA