Vietnam, US war veterans enhance cooperation

A photo of the seminar. (Source: www.vietpeace.org.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – A seminar to bolster cooperation between war veterans of Vietnam and the US as well as the two countries’ people was held in Hanoi on February 22.



The event held by the Vietnam – US Society (VUS) under the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations, drew the participation of representatives from the Vietnam War Veterans’ Association, and Vietnam veterans’ organisations of the US.



Participants reviewed their contributions to dealing with war consequences such as mine clearance in Vietnam, searching and collecting remains of Vietnamese and US soldiers, and English teaching for Vietnamese. They also discussed preparations for the Vietnam – US veterans’ business forum scheduled for July 6 and 7.



Le Hong Quang, Vice Standing President of the Business Association Vietnam Veterans, expressed his hope that war veterans of two countries can promote economic cooperation, thus deepening bilateral relations.-VNA



