Vietnam, Uzbekistan urged to speed up multi-dimensional ties

Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung (R) receives Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Mirzaev Zoiyr on Feb. 10 (Photo: VNA)

– Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung wants Vietnam and Uzbekistan to continue stepping up ties in economy, trade, investment, education and culture.Cultural days should be organized in the respective countries and a direct flight route should be opened, Deputy PM Dung said at his reception for visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Mirzaev Zoiyr in Hanoi on February 10.Vietnam and Uzbekistan recorded a two-way trade value of 37.4 million USD in 2016, doubling the figure made in 2012.Vietnam has strengths and experience in rice production, aquaculture, industrial tree plantation, garment and textile and footwear and is willing to share the experience and expand cooperation across sectors with Uzbekistan, Dung said.He suggested Uzbekistan facilitate Vietnamese businesses’ market expansion as well as support the Vietnamese community in the country as they have formed an important bridge for the two countries’ cooperative ties.Deputy PM Mirzaev Zoiyr noted that his country has always regarded Vietnam a strategic partner and wanted to boost across-the-board cooperation.The visiting Deputy PM said he and his entourage will seek to learn from Vietnam’s experience in attracting foreign investment, producing and exporting rice, shrimp, and aquatic products, and developing the apparel and footwear industry.In addition to that, he also sought to know how Vietnam developed small- and medium-sized enterprises and promoted startups.These aim to further cooperation in line with their countries’ available potential and strengths, he stressed.-VNA