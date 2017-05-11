President Tran Dai Quang shakes hands with CPPCC Vice Chairman Wang Jiarui (Photo: VNA)

– The Vietnamese Party and Government highly evaluate the ties formed between the Vietnam Fatherland Front and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), stated President Tran Dai Quang.He made the remark at a meeting with CPPCC Vice Chairman Wang Jiarui in Beijing on May 11 during his State visit to China.President Quang stressed that people-to-people exchange is an important channel for Vietnam and China to boost constructive cooperation and resolve outstanding issues satisfactorily.Lauding Wang Jiarui’s long-time support for the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, he expected the Chinese official to continue his contributions to increasing exchanges and mutual understanding between the two organisations and people.Wang Jiarui affirmed that the Chinese Party, Government and people treasure the traditional friendship and partnership with Vietnam and that he will spare no effort to foster amity between Vietnamese and Chinese people.-VNA