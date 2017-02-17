Vietnam voices concern about DPRK’s missile test

DPRK leader Kim Jong-un supervises the launch of ballistic missile on February 12 (Photo: Yonhap/VNA)

– Vietnam is deeply concerned about the test launch of ballistic missile by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) on February 12, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Hai Binh said in reply to reporters’ questions on February 17.He noted that the missile launch has violated related resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and increased tension in the region.“Vietnam pursues the consistent viewpoint of supporting all efforts promoting dialogue and maintaining peace, stability on the Korean Peninsula and protesting any actions that cause tension and threaten peace, security and stability in the region and the world,” the spokesperson said.He called for the serious observance of related resolutions of the UN Security Council.-VNA