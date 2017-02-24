Vietnam welcomes investors from Asia Business Council

Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue meets with Asia Business Council representatives (Photo: VNA)



– Vietnam welcomes and aims to create optimal conditions for investors, especially those with high technology and good management skills.Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue made the remark at a function welcoming the 2017 Spring Forum held by the Asia Business Council in Ho Chi Minh City on February 23.He said Vietnam prioritises businesses ready to connect with Vietnamese partners and operate in fields suitable with the country’s economic restructuring.Vietnam recorded positive economic growth last year, with exports increasing by nine percent, high foreign direct investment, and more than 110,000 newly-established businesses, he noted.The forum is expected to boost innovation and sustainable development in the region, he said.He confirmed the Vietnamese Party and State’s consistent policies of actively engaging in the global economy and being a reliable partner of all nations and investors.The Vietnamese Government is working to increase the competitiveness of the economy and develop more effective, productive, and innovative economic models.Chairperson of the Asia Business Council Lubna Olayan said the council is impressed with Vietnam’s growth over the past five years amid global economic struggles.She also highly lauded the country’s determination to promote sustainable economic growth to become a young, dynamic economy with abundant and high-skilled human resources.The 2017 Spring Forum will be held on February 24-25, focusing on sustainability and creation as investments for the next 50 years.-VNA