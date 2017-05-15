Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh speaks at the meeting with Vietnamese and Japanese businesses (Source: VNA) Fukuoka (VNA) – The Vietnamese State and Government support the enhancement of relations with Japan’s Kyushu region, and welcome businesses from the region and Fukuoka prefecture in particular to invest in Vietnam, Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh said. – The Vietnamese State and Government support the enhancement of relations with Japan’s Kyushu region, and welcome businesses from the region and Fukuoka prefecture in particular to invest in Vietnam, Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh said.

Speaking before 100 Vietnamese and Fukuoka businesses on May 15 as part of her visit to Japan, the official affirmed that the Vietnamese Government pledged to restructure the economy in order to raise its competitiveness, thus better integrating into the regional economy.

Vietnam and Kyushu have experienced fruitful cooperation in economy, trade and investment, and still hold conditions to advance the affiliation, Thinh said.

She commented on the extensive partnerships between Vietnamese and Kyushu localities such as Fukuoka-Hanoi, Kitakyushu city- the northern port city of Hai Phong, Kumamoto city- northern Hai Duong province, Kagoshima prefecture- southern An Giang province.

Later the same day, Vice President Thinh met with the Fukuoka Governor, leaders of Fukuoka and Kitakyushu cities, and the Chairmen of the Kyushu Economic Federation, the Kyushu-Vietnam Friendship Association and the Fukuoka-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance.

At the meeting, the official said the pragmatic and efficient cooperation between Vietnamese and Japanese localities has helped materialise high-level agreements reached by the two countries, contributing to increasing trust and mutual understanding between their people.

The Vietnamese State back the collaboration between Vietnamese and Japanese localities, she said, suggesting further affiliation in investment, bio-technology, renewable energy, employment, agriculture and waste treatment.

Fukuoka Governor Ogawa Hiroshi noted with pleasure the development of the Vietnam-Japan relationship as well as between Kyushu and Vietnamese localities, particularly the partnership between Fukuoka and Hanoi with a cooperation agreement reached in 2008, covering economy, investment, tourism, culture and people-to-people exchange.

Fukuoka authorities wish to seek opportunities and boost cooperation with Vietnam, he said.

Earlier, Vice President Thinh visited the Fukuoka agro-forestry research centre which provides new varieties of plants using high technologies.

Vietnam wishes that Japan will share its technologies in producing varieties of rice and plants adaptable to climate change, Thinh said.-VNA