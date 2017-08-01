Foreigners visit the former imperial capital city of Hue. Vietnam welcomed more than 7.2 million foreign tourists in the first seven months of the year. (Photo: VNA)

- More than 7.2 million foreign tourists visited Vietnam in the first seven months of 2017, up 28.8 percent from the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam.In July alone, the country greeted more than 1 million foreigners, a year-on-year increase of 21.1 percent, and the fifth month this year foreign visitors to the country topped one million in a month.China continued to rank first in the number of visitors in Vietnam with more than 2.2 million arrivals, a year-on-year surge of 51 percent. Robust tourist growth was seen from Russia (49.3 percent), the Republic of Korea (46.8 percent), Hong Kong (30.1 percent), Spain (27.8 percent), Cambodia (23.6 percent), the Philippines (23.4 percent) and Taiwan (20.8 percent).In the period, the country saw 46.9 million domestic arrivals.Vietnam earned some 306.7 trillion VND (13.5 billion USD) from tourism services, up 25.7 percent from the same period in 2016.-VNA