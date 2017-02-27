Vietnam willing to help Brunei ensure food security: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) receives Brunei’s Second Minister of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Lim Jock Seng (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnam is ready to provide rice for Brunei in a long-term and stable manner to help the latter ensure food security, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told a Brunei official.He made the remark on February 27 while receiving Brunei’s Second Minister of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Lim Jock Seng, who is in Hanoi to attend the first meeting of the countries’ committee for bilateral cooperation.Highlighting the sound development of the bilateral friendship and cooperation, the Government leader said Vietnam looks forward to an official visit by the Sultan of Brunei on the occasion of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting slated for November. He described the trip as a milestone in the 25th founding anniversary of the two nations’ diplomatic relationship this year.PM Phuc urged the Vietnamese and Brunei Governments, ministries and sectors to work out measures to bring two-way trade on par with its potential.Vietnam welcomes Brunei’s investment in infrastructure development, public-private partnership projects, energy, services, tourism, agriculture, and food processing for export in Vietnam, he noted.He asked Brunei to provide favourable conditions for subsidiaries of the Vietnam National Oil and Gas Group to take part in projects on oil and gas exploration and extraction as well as supplying high-quality petroleum services in the country since this is the field which both sides have strength and potential.Vietnam is willing to share experience and send its experts to carry out agro-fishery cooperation, he said, adding that he hopes energy and agriculture ministers of Brunei will visit his country in the near future to discuss concrete cooperation directions.Noting Vietnam’s potential of agricultural development, the Government leader said the country has assisted Cuba and many African nations to cultivate wet rice, and it wants to help Brunei in this field.He stressed the two countries share many viewpoints, including building the East Sea into a region of peace, cooperation and friendship. So they should continue supporting each other at regional and international forums.Vietnam will remain the close coordination with Brunei and other ASEAN nations to promote consensus in the issue of regional security, the PM added.For his part, Minister Lim Jock Seng conveyed the Brunei Sultan’s saying that he will attend the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in November.He also informed his host about the outcomes of his talks with Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh, elaborating that the two sides discussed many measures to bolster the bilateral relations.The Brunei ministers in charge of energy and agriculture are also interested in cooperation in these areas with Vietnam and want to visit the country to look into concrete cooperation measures, he said.He added his Sultan pays special attention to food security and wishes to enhance collaboration with Vietnam in this sphere.-VNA