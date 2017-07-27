Vietnamese weightlifter Nguyen Tran Anh Tuan (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Nguyen Tran Anh Tuan on July 25 won a gold medal at the ongoing Asian Men’s and Women’s Junior and Youth Weightlifting Championship in Kathmandu, Nepal.



Tuan topped the men’s junior clean and jerk 62kg category with a lift of 154kg.



He was also second in the snatch (126kg) and total (280kg) events.



Previously, Tuan competed in the 56kg class. In 2015, he claimed three world junior championships in Lima when he was 17. In 2014, he bagged bronze at the Youth Olympic Games in China.



Meanwhile, also on the same day, in the 63kg pool, Dinh Xuan Hoang finished third in the clean and jerk with a lift of 152kg. He was fourth in the snatch and total.



After two days, Vietnam have earned four golds, six silvers and 10 bronzes.



The Asian tournament will continue till July 29.-VNA