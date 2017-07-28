Some members of the Vietnamese weightlifting team and the coach (Photo: baomoi.com)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam wrapped up the Asian Men’s and Women’s Junior and Youth Weightlifting Championship with four golds, nine silvers and 12 bronze medals on July 27 in Kathmandu, Nepal.



In the last day of competition, Nguyen Thi Van secured three silvers in the women’s junior 69kg. She lifted 90kg in the snatch, 114kg in the clean and kerk and 204kg in total.



Nguyen Quang Truong took a bronze in the men’s junior 69kg (134kg in snatch) and Nguyen Van Hieu was third in the men’s youth 69kg (151kg in clean and jerk).



The tournament will close today, and the participants will leave on July 29.-VNA