Vietnam wins Junior Asian Fencing Champs medal

Medallists at the Asian Junior and Cadet Fencing Championships in Thailand (Source: VNA)

– Nguyen Thi Luyen of Vietnam has won a bronze medal at the Asian Junior and Cadet Fencing Championships in Thailand.Luyen lost 13-15 to Lai Esther Shi Ning of Singapore in the semi-finals of the women’s individual epee event and finished third.Lai went on to take a gold medal after winning over Miho Yoshimura of Japan in the final.Three other athletes from Vietnam also took part in the tournament but failed to make top 10 in the overall rankings.Their male teammate Nguyen Van Quyet participated in the men’s individual sabre class but was eliminated in the first round. He was No 49 among 60 athletes.Earlier, Vietnamese fencers competed in women’s and foil and men’s epee and foil events, but none of them grabbed a medal.The tournament will wrap up on March 5.-VNA