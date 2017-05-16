At the event (Source: VNA)

– Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Cao Chinh Thien hailed growing ties between ASEAN and Italy while chairing the 28th session of the ASEAN Committee in Rome (ACR) on May 15.Thien, who is also ACR Chairman, said the organisation of trips to localities by ASEAN ambassadors is a practical and effective way to popularise the bloc’s images and business opportunities as well as promote links between Italy and ASEAN member states.The meeting agreed on preparations for the 50th founding anniversary of ASEAN and agenda for the working trip to Ancona port city, Marche region in central Italy slated for May 19.Ancona is strong in apparel, leather and footwear, engineering, preservation of cultural works, and education.Following the Ancona trip, ACR plans to visit Pescara city, Abruzzo region in June.Ambassadors of ASEAN member nations congratulated new Indonesian Ambassador to Italy Esti Andayani and hoped that she would positively contribute to ACR.Andayani said ACR will become an important bridge for improving ASEAN’s image in the host country.-VNA