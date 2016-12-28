Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos presents credentials

The new Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos, Nguyen Ba Hung presents his letter of credentials to Lao President Bounnhang Volachith(Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – Laos and Vietnam need to focus more on developing trade ties for mutual benefits, Lao Party General Secretary and President Bounnhang Volachith suggested to the new Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos, Nguyen Ba Hung.



At a reception after the ambassador presented his letter of credentials on December 28, the Lao leader said the two countries’ economic ties have failed to keep pace with the development of bilateral political relations.



He said Hung takes office with a series of major events ahead, adding they are both a heavy task and a good start for the Vietnamese diplomat to make his contribution to consolidating the special relationship between the two countries.



These events include the 39th session of the Vietnam-Laos inter-governmental committee as well as the celebration of the 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties and 40 years since the signing of the Vietnam-Laos Friendship and Cooperation Treaty. All are scheduled to take place in 2017.



Bounnhang Volachith expressed his confidence in Hung’s competence in fostering the special relationships between the two parties, governments and peoples.



For his part, Hung said he is honoured to take up the position at a time when the two countries are preparing for a number of major events between them.



The Vietnamese diplomat pledged to do his utmost to cement the bilateral friendship towards effective and practical outcomes across multilateral spheres.-VNA