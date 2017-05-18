Vietnamese, Australian young leaders contribute to bilateral ties

Vietnamese, Australian young leaders at the forum (Source: VNA)

Sydney (VNA) – Twenty young Vietnamese and Australian leaders in different fields exchanged ideas to spur socio-economic development in their respective countries at a forum in Sydney from May 15-18.The young leaders are working in such areas as arts, finance, technology, charity, trade, start-up, education and health care.The forum on Australia-Vietnam Young Leadership Dialogue (AVYLD), the first of its kind, focused on innovation in the leadership role in the 21st century, education, business and national development.The participants shared their own success or failure stories and their ways to overcome challenges and make the best use of opportunities.Addressing the forum, Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop highlighted the close relations between Vietnam and Australia.The two countries share many interests in the Asian-Pacific region and a joint commitment to boosting their economic ties, she said.She described the connectivity created by the AVYLD as an important momentum contributing to consolidating the bilateral relationship, saying the forum has created a venue for the most talented youths of the two countries to cooperate with each other.Duong Hoai Nam, Chargé d'Affaires of the Vietnamese Embassy in Australia, hailed the initiative to establish the AVYLD, especially in the context that the two countries will celebrate the 45th anniversary of their diplomatic ties in 2018 (February 26, 1973).The forum has reflected the youths’ aspirations for stronger connectivity and strengthened partnership between the two countries.He held that the Vietnam-Australia partnership is strong as it has been built on the basis of common interests, helping foster economic growth in each country through the expansion of trade and investment, support in scientific research and technological renovation.He called on the young leaders of both countries to contribute to elevating the bilateral ties to a new height.Establish in 2016, the Australia-Vietnam Young Leadership Dialogue was the initiative of a group of young Vietnamese Australians aiming to increase mutual understanding between the two countries’ people and youngsters, while creating cooperation opportunities for the two nations.-VNA