

Hanoi (VNA) – China will import books of Vietnam’s Chibooks publishing house, said Nguyen Le Chi, Director of the Le Chi Culture and Communication Company on July 31.



Chibooks has received orders from New Zealand, Chi said, adding that this is an opportunity to introduce Vietnam’s culture and language.



Founded by translator Nguyen Le Chi in December 2008, Chibooks has mainly published modern literary novels of the US, the UK, Australia, and China.



The company is working on translation of the “Coi nguoi rung chuong tan the” (The Apocalypse Bell Tolls in the Human World) by Ho Anh Thai, and other books into Chinese and English for export.-VNA