Vietnamese border provinces, Chinese region boost cooperation

Scene at the New Year meeting (Photo: VNA)

– Leaders from the four northern border provinces of Quang Ninh, Lang Son, Cao Bang and Ha Giang and China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region had a New Year meeting on February 10.The five parties signed two cooperation pacts on personnel training and cross-border labour management.Secretary of the Quang Ninh provincial Party Committee Nguyen Van Doc stressed the close neighbouring relationship shared among the sides based on their geographic proximity and cultural similarities.Doc noted that their partnership has helped boost mutual understanding between the two nations and implement common conception between Vietnamese and Chinese State and Party leaders.Peng Qing Hua, Secretary of the Party Committee of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, said the ties between Guangxi and Vietnamese localities have grown robustly in the past time, particularly in transport connection, labour training and tourism.Participants inked the minutes of the meeting, which outlined eight priorities in future collaboration. The priorities include increasing delegation exchanges, connecting transport systems, building joint border economic zones, facilitating customs clearance at border gates, boosting tourism cooperation as well as organising communication campaigns to raise public awareness on Vietnam – China border management policies.The first meeting of this kind took place last year.-VNA