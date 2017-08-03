A singing performance by Vietnamese children at the Embassy of Vietnam in New Zealand (Photo: VNA)



Wellington (VNA) – An event featuring performances of Vietnamese children was recently held at the Embassy of Vietnam in Wellington, the capital city of New Zealand.

The event was the first among a series of performances aimed at introducing Vietnam’s culture in New Zealand’s schools in two weeks. It was attended by Nguyen Viet Dung, Vietnamese Ambassador to New Zealand and overseas Vietnamese currently living in the country.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Ambassador Dung said it was a good opportunity to promote Vietnamese culture though young talents.

During two weeks, the children will stay with local families and go to school with students in New Zealand, as well as participate in musical shows.



This is the first time Vietnamese children have joined such an cultural exchange event.-VNA