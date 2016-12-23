Vietnamese, Chinese women’s associations reinforce ties

Scene at the meeting in Cao Bang (Photo: baocaobang,vn)

– A delegation from the women’s union in China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region had meetings with its Vietnamese counterparts in the northern provinces of Cao Bang, Lang Son and Quang Ninh on December 21 and 22.In Cao Bang, the Chinese delegation, led by the union’s deputy head Kong Xian Ling, and the local chapter of the Vietnam Women’s Union discussed three-year implementation of their memorandum of understanding on cooperation for 2014-2017.A conference to review outcomes of the collaboration between the sides is scheduled to take place in Guangxi in the third quarter of 2017.In Lang Son, Kong met with her local counterpart Vu Thi Huyen Trang to exchange experience in managing their associations and organising activities targeting women.In past years, the grassroots-level women’s associations have held a number of friendship exchanges with their respective agencies in Ning Ming, Guangxi, in a bid to boots mutual understanding.In Quang Ninh, the Chinese guests were received by Nguyen Thi Vinh, head of the provincial chapter of the Vietnam Women’s Union, who described the visit as a boost to the cooperation between the two associations.They discussed their women’s movements and future cooperation in line with an agreement between Quang Ninh and Guangxi on friendship exchange establishment.-VNA