Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia police has reported the death of a Vietnamese woman named Vo Thi Duyen on July 21, said the Vietnam Embassy in the country.



The notification was made by police in Kuala Lumpur’s Cheras district, the embassy said.



After receiving the information, the embassy has contacted relevant authorities to inquire into the cause of the citizen’s death and helped with the handling of the case as well as procedures for Duyen’s funeral.-VNA