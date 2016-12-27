Vietnamese citizens to enjoy visa–free travel to Uzbekistan

Illustrative image (Source: Internet)

Hanoi(VNA) – Vietnamese citizens will enjoy visa-free travel to Uzbekistan from April 1, 2017, said the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT).



According to the VNAT, the move benefits Vietnamese citizens of over 55 years old for stays of up to 30 days. Entrance fee to central Asian country is 50 USD.



So far, Vietnamese citizens can travel to 51 countries and territories without visa.-VNA