Vietnamese cyclists ready to participate in Asian event

Cyclist Nguyen Thi That (Source: tuoitre.vn)

- A ten-member Vietnamese team are ready to compete in the 2017 Asian Cycling Championships, which is scheduled to take place from February 26 to March 2 at the Bahrain International Circuit.

The team arrived in Bahrain on February 23 to prepare for the event.

Nguyen Thi That, whose strength is sprinting, will be key to Vietnamese hopes at the championships, the coaches said.

On February 28, That, who won the silver medal at the Asian Games, and Phan Thi Lieu will compete in the women’s 100km mass start.

Another Vietnamese representative, 19-year-old Lam Thi Kim Ngan, will participate in the women’s U23 individual time trial (22km) on February 27. Lam, born in the southern province of An Giang, is national defending champion in this category. Her best speed is 42,281km/h

Huynh Thanh Tung, who won a silver medal at the 2016 Asian Cycling Championships in Oshima, Japan, is also another medal hope for Vietnam at the event.

Tung will compete in the men’s individual time trial in the U23 category on the 33km stretch road, while Nguyen Tuan Vu will participate in the 22km category and Trinh Duc Tam takes part in the 44km division.

On March 2, Nguyen Thanh Tam and Trinh Duc Tam will compete in the men’s 154km mass start.

The event has attracted dozens of women and men athletes from several Asian countries, including China, Iran, Kazakhstan and Japan.-VNA