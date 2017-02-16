Vietnamese designer to display at Paris Fashion Week

Sequins and stones: Fashion designer Devon Nguyen is the first Vietnamese ready-to-wear designer to attend Paris Fashion Week. (Source:elle.vn)

- Devon Nguyen will present her Spring/Summer collection at the Paris Fashion Week from February 28 to March 8.She is the first Vietnamese ready-to-wear clothing designer to attend such a prestigious fashion event.Devon plans to showcase her technique of attaching stones and sequins to clothes. It took the designer and her employees from 100 to 300 hours to create each design.Devon Nguyen, the founder of the brand Devon London, studied at Central Saint Martins in the UK, the cradle of many talented designers. She had an opportunity to work for Burberry, a British luxury fashion house, and presented her collection at a charitable programme held by Mayfair Charities Limited in early 2012.The designer has become familiar to many Vietnamese fashionistas via her impressive collection displayed on many of Vietnam’s most prestigious catwalks, especially the Dream&Reality Collection that was inspired by Picasso’s paintings and shown at the Vietnam International Fashion Week in Hanoi last November.-VNA