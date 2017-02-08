Vietnamese designs to be showcased at New York Fashion Week

One design of Luong Minh Son, to be showcased at the Nolcha Shows, an award-winning event held during New York Fashion Week, from February 13 to 16. (Photo courtesy of L​uong Minh Son)

Hanoi, (VNA) - Designer Luong Minh Son, founder of fashion brand Son Collection, will introduce traditional Vietnamese silk to the world at the upcoming New York Fashion Week.



Held annually in February and September, New York Fashion Week is one of the most anticipated events in the industry and attracts hundreds of brands and famous designers across the world.



Twenty of Son’s latest designs will be showcased at the Nolcha Shows, an award-winning event held during New York Fashion Week, from February 13 to 16. In its ninth year, the Nolcha Shows have become a platform for discovering and promoting cutting-edge fashion designers.



“I am honoured to be showcasing my designs at Nolcha Shows, which gives designers an opportunity to introduce their products during a professional show,” Son said.



“This is the first time I’m attending New York Fashion Week. I am going to showcase my most outstanding designs. My collection is an amalgamation of traditional Vietnamese silk, evening gowns and women’s jackets, designed in a modern style.”



Son began his journey in Vietnam’s fashion industry in 1994, and by 2000, he had secured his position in the world of fashion with Son Collection.



To this day, Son Collection remains a well-known brand in the Vietnamese fashion industry, specialising in high-end bridal wear, extravagant cocktail and evening gowns, and couture Vietnamese ao dai. Silk, sequins and rhinestones are prominently used in Son Collection’s designs.-VNA