Vietnamese doctors provides health checkup for Cambodians

Vietnamese doctor provides health check-up for a Cambodian. (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Up to 60 Cambodians with diseases related to muscular, skeletal and joint system received free health check-ups and treatment by Vietnamese doctors in Phnom Penh on December 26.



This is the third time Cho Ray – Phnom Penh hospital has organised the programme on Vietnamese doctors providing free check-ups and treatment for Cambodians. The two previous programmes aimed to those with diseases related to cardiovascular system, digestion, liver and gall.



Deputy Director General of Cho Ray – Phnom Penh hospital Sok Sokhem spoke highly of the expertise and dedication of Vietnamese doctors in the programmes.



The hospital plans to conduct monthly free health check-ups and treatment for Cambodians in the future, she said.



The programme forms part of activities to mark the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam – Cambodia diplomatic ties and contribute to consolidating the traditional friendship between the two nations.



The hospital, located in Meanchey district, about 10km from Phnom Penh downtown, put into operation in January 2014. It is the first cooperation project in the development of medical facilities between Vietnam and Cambodia.-VNA