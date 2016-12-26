Vietnamese Embassy in South Africa supports sailor

​Sailor Nguyen Van Thanh (L) was presented with air ticket to return home (Photo: VNA)

– The Vietnamese Embassy in South Africa has provided prompt assistance for a Vietnamese sailor who was left in Cape Town city by China’s Taiwanese fishing ship.After receiving the information on December 23, the embassy made immediate contact with the Vietnamese community in Cape Town and asked them to help the victim buy a ticket to the embassy’s headquarters in Pretoria.In the morning of December 24, the embassy sent an official to host the man, named Nguyen Van Thanh.The embassy also helps Thanh complete all necessary procedures and buy an air ticket to return home as soon as possible.Thanh was born in 1977 in the central coastal province of Ha Tinh. He left Vietnam on April 21, 2015 to work on a Taiwanese ship, which harboured at Cape Town port on October 20.After being left in the city, he had to depend on other sailors of Taiwanese and Chinese vessels.He is scheduled to come back home on December 28 on a Kenya Airways flight.-VNA