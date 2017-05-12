A TH True Milk dairy processing plant (Photo: VNA)



– Chairwoman of the TH True Milk Group Thai Huong shared experience in establishing and developing her company into a prestigious brand name at the Global Summit of Women 2017 in Tokyo, Japan, on May 12.

Discussions on the second day of the summit focused on the theme of “Stepping from the Brink: Recovering from Business Setbacks”.

In her speech titled “True Happiness”, Huong said the difficult but full-of-love childhood nurtured her dream of building a modern agriculture to bring prosperity to the Vietnamese people.

She decided to invest in producing fresh milk to provide domestic customers with a high-quality product, ensuring food safety and hygiene.

The TH True Milk Group has a strong determination to create dairy products with international standards in Vietnam, she said, adding that the right moves, the group has overcome obstacles and seized opportunities to reap impressive achievements.

Thanks to the application of European cutting-edge technologies, the company is accounting for over 40 percent of the dairy market in Vietnam. Along with dairy products, others produced by TH True Milk such as FVF vegetables and TH Herbals have been certified as organic products by Europe and the US.

During the session, female entrepreneurs from the US, Japan and the Philippines shared their experience in overcoming difficulties to successfully do business.

The Global Summit of Women is taking place in Tokyo from May 11-15, with discussions on speeding up women’s ascent to business leadership, scaling up the growth of women-owned enterprises, opening up the global market to women in business, moving more women into technology industries and fostering support policies for women.

As many as 1,300 female delegates from over 60 countries and territories over the world are attending the event.-VNA