Vietnamese entrepreneur to attend emerging leaders programme

Sydney (VNA) – Vietnam’s young businesspeople Dao Lan Huong has been selected as one of 15 entrepreneurs to take part in the Australia-ASEAN Emerging Leaders Programme (A2ELP), which was scheduled to take place in Melbourne and Sydney in March.



The list of the businesspeople was announced by Australian Foreign Minister Julia Bishop on February 17.



Minister Bishop said the selected entrepreneurs have made contributions to eradicating poverty, improving health care as well as promoting education, technological development, and environmental protection.



A2ELP is hoped to promote partnerships among enterprises and organisations and further deepen relations between Australia and countries in Southeast Asia, she said.



Dao Lan Huong is Executive Director of the Weshop Global, which specialises in e-commerce in the US, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia and Thailand.



When she was a student in 2004, Huong joined PeaceSoft/Nexttech Group – a technological startup enterprise as a co-founder. She worked to build strategies for the firm, developing it into a strong 400-staff group from only five people. Huong held many important positions in PeaceSoft/Nexttech, and also invested in the Vietnam Investment Club to help young entrepreneurs in startup activities.



A2ELP is designed to create meaningful people to people links between entrepreneurs across Asia. It will bring together ten social entrepreneurs from South-East Asia and five from Australia to take part in a series of innovative learning and development opportunities in 2017.



It will offer participants a good chance to learn experience from Australia’s leading experts in identifying opportunities and implicit negative impacts on their businesses.-VNA