A scene in the movie (Source: thanhniennews.com)

– Vietnamese movie “I see yellow flowers on the green grass” by director Victor Vu will be screened in Japan on August 19 with a view to bringing Vietnamese culture closer to Japanese people, heard a press conference in Tokyo on July 31.Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Nguyen Quoc Cuong said Vietnam annually screens around 300 foreign movies, including 10 Japanese ones. However, only few Vietnamese films hit cinemas in Japan, he noted.He hoped more Vietnamese films would come to Japanese people in the coming time.Based on the novel by best-selling author Nguyen Nhat Anh, the film is set in the mid-1980s in a small village, telling the story of two young brothers who share everything, but compete for the affection of the same girl.It was listed among the top 10 outstanding cultural events in Vietnam and won the important Bong Sen Vang (Golden Lotus) prize at the 19th Vietnam Film Festival in 2015.The film was Vietnam’s only representative at the TIFF Kids International Film Festival, which is part of the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival.Besides this, it also bagged the best film award at the second Silk Road International Film Festival and the Golden Kite at the Vietnam Film Festival 2015.Hong Kong and Amsterdam-based Fortissimo Films, which handled international sales for the film, introduced the film at the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival.The film was also screened at the American Film Market in Los Angeles in November 2015.-VNA