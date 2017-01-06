Vietnamese films screened in India

A scene from the film Cuoc doi cua Yen (Yen's Life) directed by Dinh Tuan Vu.

– The Vietnam film festival opened in New Delhi, India, on January 5, in celebration of the 45-year ties between the two countries (January 7 1972 – 2017).The seven-day festival is screening seven Vietnamese films, including Cuoc doi cua Yen (Yen's Life) directed by Dinh Tuan Vu, Canh dong hoang (The Abandoned Field: Free Fire Zone) by Nguyen Hong Sen and Mua oi (The Guava House) by Dang Nhat Minh.It also features a contemporary photo and painting exhibition and art performances by a Vietnamese troupe.At the opening ceremony, Rakesh Kacher, director of the India Habitat Centre where the festival is taking place, said he expects for more Vietnamese films to be screened here.Amrendra Khatua, head of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, said he believes the event will contribute to boosting Vietnam – India cultural ties in cinematography.He noted that there will be more join activities held to mark the 45th anniversary of bilateral relations.Vietnam is home to about 400 film production companies that make approximately 100 films annually.-VNA