Vietnamese firm donates marble bust of Laos’s late President

Vientiane (VNA) – A Vietnamese company has created and presented a marble bust of Laos’s late President Souphanouvong to the Kaysone Phomvihane Museum in Vientiane.



The bust, 1.35 metres in height and 500kg in weight, was made of white marble sourced from the Vietnamese province of Nghe An – the hometown of late President Ho Chi Minh, who founded the Indochinese Communist Party and laid the foundation for the special relationship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries nowadays.



At the presentation on January 16, Nguyen Nam Moc, Director of the bust maker – Fine Arts and Technology Development Co. Ltd, reviewed the life of President and Prince Souphanouvong as well as his contributions to Laos and the countries’ special relations.



The firm had earlier created a statue of Souphanouvong placed at Luang Prabang University and another depicting him commanding the Vietnam-Laos joint military alliance in a fight against France on March 21, 1946 in Thakhek town of Khammouane province.



Admiring Souphanouvong, the company presented the bust as a gift to Laos on the occasion of 55 years of the two nations’ diplomatic ties (September 5, 1962) and 40 years of the signing of the bilateral treaty of friendship and cooperation (July 18, 1977).



Souvandy Sisavath, deputy office manager of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee, described the bust as a demonstration of the sentiment of the company and the Vietnamese people towards Souphanouvong, reflecting the countries’ special ties.



The bust will be placed at the Monument to President Souphanouvong in Phonsaath village of Xaythany district, Vientiane capital, he added.-VNA