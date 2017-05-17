Delegates at the workshop (Source: VNA)

Digitalisation would be an effective solution to connect Vietnamese and German businesses together, heard a workshop in Berlin on May 16.Taking place within the framework of the ongoing Asia-Pacific Week, the event brought together representatives from 70 Vietnamese and German enterprises.Delegates at the workshop held that digitalisation is the main trend of the 21st century which generates both opportunities and challenges for economies in the era of the fourth industrial revolution.Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador Doan Xuan Hung lauded the comprehensive cooperation between the two countries over the past time.Vietnam and Germany are facing both challenges and opportunities after they established the strategic partnership for future six years ago, he said.However, the ambassador said, bilateral economic, investment and trade collaboration has still remained moderate and yet to match the two countries’ potential.The Asia-Pacific Week took place from May 15-28 under the theme of “Asia-Europe Dialogue on Digitalisation.”-VNA