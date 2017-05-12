Grandmaster T​ran Tuan Minh of Vietnam wins Asian Junior U20 Chess Championships’s blits chess title in Iran. (File Photo)

– Tran Tuan Minh grabbed his second gold medal at the Asian Junior U20 Chess Championships, which closed in Iran on May 10.The Vietnamese Grandmaster earned eight points after nine matches to top the podium of the blitz chess event.International Master (IM) Harsha Bharathakoti of India came second with 7.5 points. He was followed by Moradi Amirmasoud of the host with seven points.Last week, Minh won the rapid chess event before an unsuccessful run in the standard chess tournament.Minh and his younger brother IM Tran Minh Thang will now head to China to join other Vietnamese masters in the Asian Continental Chess Championship on May 12-20 in Chengdu city, Sichuan province.-VNA