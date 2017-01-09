Vietnamese in Canada welcome traditional Lunar New Year

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Hundreds of Vietnamese living in Canada attended an art programme welcoming the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) in Toronto city on January 8.



The programme, the first of its kind, was co-organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in Canada and the Canada-Vietnam Society with the assistance from the State Committee on Overseas Vietnamese Affairs and the Toronto government.



It featured performances by artists from Vietnam’s Tuoi tre (Youth) Theatre.



According to Vietnamese Ambassador to Canada Nguyen Duc Hoa, the programme not only enriches the spiritual and cultural life of Vietnamese expatriates at the time of Tet but also boosts the Vietnam-Canada relationship.



Canadian MP Michael Levitt, who participated in the event, said the Vietnamese community has made significant contributions to Canada and the relationship between the two countries.-VNA