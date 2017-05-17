At the signing ceremony (Source: VNA)

– Authorities of the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau and Padang city of Indonesia’s West Sumatra province on May 17 inked an action programme to implement the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in 2016.Accordingly, the 2017-2021 programme will focus on enhancing links across administrative management, agriculture, fishery, trade, investment, education – training, culture, sports, and tourism.The two sides will share experience, knowledge, technology, and management skills and promote cultural exchanges to support each other for mutual development.Mayor of Padang city Mahyeldi Ansharullah said both localities have potential and strength to promote links in the above-mentioned fields and revealed that a representative office of the Vietnamese locality will be established in Padang to introduce and promote its image and information to local people.At the signing ceremony, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Quoc Tuan asked relevant departments and sectors to foster links with Padang’s authorities to effectively implement the action programme.He expressed his hope that the connection will be expanded to other fields, thus boosting the friendship and mutual understanding and bringing benefit to the two localities’ people.The MoU on establishing cooperation and partnership was signed between Ba Ria-Vung Tau and Padang on May 31, 2016, making them the first twin localities of Vietnam and Indonesia.Ba Ria-Vung Tau province and Padang city established a relationship in 2012 and have similarities in culture and potential for cooperation in such fields as fishing, agriculture and tourism trades.The Vietnamese locality is situated in Vietnam’s southern key economic zone and is a gateway to the East Sea for provinces in Vietnam’s southeast region. The province is linked to HCM City and neighbouring provinces via roads, air routes, railways and waterways. Vung Tau city is the centre of the oil exploitation industry in southern Vietnam.Padang is West Sumatra province’s capital and the largest city on the western coast of Sumatra and the fifth largest city in Indonesia with a population of more than one million. It covers a total area of 695 square kilometre, including 84 km of coastline. Besides fishing, Padang is known for gold, coffee, salt and garment.-VNA