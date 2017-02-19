Vietnamese, Lao diplomats in Geneva bolster ties

Ambassador Duong Chi Dung and his Lao counterpart Khan-Inh Khitchadeth ​(Source: VNA)

Geneva (VNA) – Vietnamese and Laos diplomats at the United Nations and other international organisations in Geneva, Switzerland, engaged in a meeting to enhance their ties on February 17.



Ambassador Duong Chi Dung, Head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the UN and other international organisations briefed the recent significant achievements in the traditional, special friendship between Vietnam and Laos in politics, security, socio-economic development, education, and people-to-people exchange.



He underlined the recent visit of the Lao Prime Minister to Vietnam, saying that the delegation was the first visiting Vietnam after the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.



He congratulated Laos on its success in the role of the ASEAN Chair in 2016, affirming that the special relationship between Vietnam and Laos, particularly between the two missions, will continuously be reflected in multilateral forums.



Dung expressed his hope that the two missions will maintain and build on the positive outcomes to promote exchanges between their staff.



For his part, Ambassador Khan-Inh Khitchadeth, who led the Laos delegation, congratulated Vietnam on its completed 2014-2016 term at the UN Human Rights Council.



He expressed his hope that the two missions will tighten their cooperation in Geneva.-VNA