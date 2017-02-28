Vietnamese masters dominate chess tournament in Philippines

Women’s Grandmaster Hoang Thi Bao Tram is on top of the Zone 3.3 Chess Championships 2017 in the women’s class which is ongoing in Tagatay, the Philippines (Photo: VNA)

— Five Vietnamese women masters have entered the top 10 of the Zone 3.3 Chess Championships 2017 in the women’s class which is ongoing in Tagatay, the Philippines.Women Grandmaster (WGM) Hoang Thi Bao Tram is at No 1 position after her third win in a row in the third round on February 27, beating Women’s International Master (WIM) Janelle Mae Frayna of the Philippines.Tram will next play her teammate WGM Nguyen Thi Thanh An, who is in the second position on February 28.Three other Vietnamese masters are fourth-placed Lương Phuong Hanh, WGM Le Thanh Tu at the fifth spot and WIM Vo Thi Kim Phung at the sixth place.In the open category, GM Nguyen Huynh Minh Huy of Vietnam has secured the second place. He beat Filipino GM Rogelio Barcenilla on February 27 and scored 2.5 points.His teammates Nguyen Van Huy is at the seventh spot and tournament’s No 1 seed Nguyen Ngoc Truong Son is placed 10th.The tournament, which is a qualifier for World Cup 2019, is being held from February 24 to March 6.Competitors at the tournament have to compete in a round-robin nine-match event.The top two players of the Open event and the winner of the women’s category will seal their berth for the World Cup.-VNA