Vietnamese minister hosts Korean defence officer

Defence Minister Ngo Xuan Lich (R) presents a symbol of the Vietnamese Defence Ministry to Korean Vice Defence Minister Hwang In-moo (Photo: qdnd.vn)

– Defence Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich received on December 28 Vice Defence Minister of the Republic of Korea Hwang In-moo, who is in Hanoi to attend the countries’ fifth defence policy dialogue.Welcoming the Korean delegation, Lich said the defence policy dialogue at the deputy ministerial level will help intensify the friendship and mutual understanding between the two countries’ armies and peoples.He also wished the delegation will have a successful working visit.For his part, Hwang briefed his host about the outcomes of the defence policy dialogue with representatives of the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence, led by Deputy Minister Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh.He voiced his hope that the two armies will conduct more practical and effective cooperation activities in the future, thereby benefiting the two armies and peoples.-VNA