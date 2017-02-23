Vietnamese musicians perform with German master

German tenor Martin Lattke (Photo: acesofclassicalmusic.blogspot.com)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra (VNSO) will perform with German tenor Martin Lattke at the Hanoi Opera House on February 23-24 night.



The concert will feature arias from pieces like Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro; Abduction from the Seraglio and The Magic Flute, along with Franz Lehar’s Yours is My Heart Alone and Lips Stay Silent. The arias will be performed by Lattke, soprano Dao To Loan and baritone Vu Manh Dung.



The concert will open with VNSO’s performance of Academic Festival Overture by Brahms.



A concert highlight will be duet and trio performances. Lattke and Loan will perform Lehar’s The Merry Widow and Verdi’s La Traviata. The trio will then sing the famous Neapolitan song O sole Mio. The song was composed in 1898 with lyrics by Giovanni Capurro and music by Eduardo di Capua.



This is the first time Lattke will perform in Vietnam. He is a laureate of international competitions, including first prize at the International Robert Schumann Choir Competition in 2002, first prize at Tampere competition in Finland in 2005 and first prize at Tolosa competition in Spain in 2005.



In addition, Lattke was a member of the renowned vocal soloist ensemble Amarcord from 2006 to 2013. He performed on stages and podiums of major concert halls and music festivals worldwide.



Loan won first prize at the Sao Mai singing contest in 2011. The Vietnam National Academy of Music graduate is attended the Lidal Johnson opera training course in Oslo Opera House.



Bariton Dung is a soloist in the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet. His opera repertoire includes Cosi Fan Tutte and The Magic Flute.



VNSO was founded in 1959 and plays around 60 concerts a year worldwide. The two-night concert will be conducted by Japanese maestro Tetsuji Honna.-VNA