– Some 21 Vietnamese performers and musicians took the stage at the International Folklore Festival in Bistrita, north Romania, from July 27-31 with traditional songs and dances.The festival brought together artists from India, Singapore, Indonesia, Turkey, France, Ukraine, Greece, Italy, Serbia, Romania and Vietnam, aiming to introduce unique cultures from Asian and European countries.Vietnamese artists performed signature songs and dances of the country’s Kinh people and ethnic minority groups – Thai, H’Mong and those from Central Highlands. Highlights were T’rung and “dan bau” (monochord) solo performances that featured Vietnam’s unique wooden-made folk instruments.The “Vietnam Night” was broadcast live on July 29 where “dan bau”, Vietnam indigenous monochord zither made from a dried gourd, was introduced to the local audiences.-VNA